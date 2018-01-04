Working Hard, But Having Fun In The Cold Weather

Turbo makes standing in the cold look fun as he busts a move. (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Temperatures have fallen into the twenties over the last few days, but the cold weather isn't stopping two men in Columbia from working hard at their jobs.

Dominique "Turbo" Rice loves to dance. He's 24 years old and spends his entire work day outside on Garners Ferry Road moving and grooving, listening to his MP3 player while holding a sign and advertising for Metro PCS.

"It feels good. It feels like you are doing something good for people (and) for mankind. You feel like you are doing something positive. When I dance, I dance not just for myself, but for God and the people I love," he said.

The cold weather isn't holding him back. He said it's the heat the slows him down.

"I like N'Sync and Backstreet Boys and the boy bands growing up and the girl bands too," he said.

Turbo isn't the only one working hard. Wes Martin may not be dancing, but he doesn't stop moving.

"Your hands get cold and your body is cold, but if you don't work you'll get cold," Martin said.

Martin is laying concrete for a Sparkle Car Wash that's being built a few miles down the road.

"It's nasty. It's cold," Martin said. "I love it. I love it, love it, love it."

Their jobs may be like night and day, but they say they wouldn't have it any other way.

"One of my friends told me, 'Turbo. You can make somebody's day dancing.' And that's exactly right. I do make somebody's day dancing and so when I do that I do it to make them happy and make them feel like they should be proud to have a good day and good time."

© 2018 WLTX-TV