Workweek Starts Stormy

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- There will be a chance for showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. Flash flooding is possible along with some strong storms.

Sunday was hot and humid. High temperatures climbed into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The Columbia airport hit 92° for the 3rd straight day.

A few showers and storms developed during the afternoon Sunday, but many of us stayed dry.

The chances for rain will increase Monday as a front approaches the area. Some of the storms could produce localized flooding and severe storms are possible too. High temperatures Monday will be in the middle and upper 80s.

The front will still be in the area Tuesday. More showers and storms are expected for the second day of the workweek. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s Tuesday.

The clouds will decrease Wednesday and temperatures will be pleasant. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be in the lower 80s.

An isolated shower or storm is possible Friday with highs in the middle 80s.

