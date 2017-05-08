Writers, Filmmakers Invited to Apply for Indie Grants

Shot from Indie Grants short Gone Away (Photo: SCPRT/Indie Grants)

The South Carolina Film Commission and Trident Technical College are accepting submissions for the 2017-2018 Indie Grants program.

The Indie Grants program funds and produces short films by South Carolina filmmakers, bringing high-end production professionals and other resources to the projects, with Trident Tech film students working under the professionals as crew.

Focusing on the craftsmanship of film and video production, Trident Tech couples its intensive classroom instruction with Indie Grants real world training to prepare camera assistants, grips, electricians and others with hands-on technical experience and an informal apprenticeship model. The result is industry exposure for the state’s film industry and job training and other support for the next generation of South Carolina crew.

“No one else in the country is doing anything like this,” said Tom Clark with the South Carolina Film Commission. “It’s such a smart, tactical approach. We’re supporting our state’s filmmakers and artists, while at the same time providing pragmatic hands-on training, putting emerging production professionals on the road to success."

Recent Indie Grants collaborators and presenters include Oscar-winning cinematographer Russell Carpenter (Titanic, Ant-Man), casting director Avy Kauffman (Lincoln, Life of Pi), and script supervisor Martha Pinson (Wall Street, Hugo, The Aviator).



Recent films produced through Indie Grants have been honored by the likes of Sundance Film Festival, Palm Springs Film Festival, Austin Film Festival, FantasticFest, Cucalorus, Tall Grass Film Festival, Stiges Film Festival, Oxford Film Festival, New Orleans Film Festival, Atlanta Film Festival, Indie Memphis, Cleveland International Film Festival, LA Film Festival, DragonCon and more.

To apply, writers and filmmakers simply submit an application, along with a short film screenplay. The application form and more information can be found at www.indiegrants.org.

This year’s call for submissions closes on June 19, 2017.

Projects selected for funding will be announced in August.

PHOTOS: Indie Grants Program

