York County Sergeant Shot in Line of Duty Returns to Work

(Photo: York County Sheriff's Office)

York County, SC (WCNC) - Welcome back Sergeant Cummings!

York County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Cummings was greeted with a warm welcome upon returning to work Wednesday.

"Sgt. Kyle Cummings is back at work!" the York County Sheriff's Office tweeted. "He works for the York South Carolina Police Department in the Multi-Jurisdictional Forensics Unit here at MJC."

Cummings was shot in January in the line of duty alongside three other law enforcement officials while responding to a domestic violence call that led to a massive manhunt. Three of the four officials recovered, Detective Mike Doty passed away due to the injuries he sustained from being shot.

