WLTX
Close

York County K9 Recovering Nicely Following Shooting

Gabby was injured in a shooting that killed one deputy and wounded four other officers.

Amanda Hurley, wltx 8:40 PM. EST January 24, 2018

YORK COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - York County, SC (WLTX) - The K-9 involved in a law enforcement shooting in York County last week is "doing fine."

The York County Sheriff's Office tweeted a video of Sgt. Randy Clinton's K-9, Gabby, having some fun while playing outside Wednesday.

The tweet states that K-9 is "ready to get to work," despite reports that reports that she may retire.

 

© 2018 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories