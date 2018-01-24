York County K9 Recovering Nicely Following Shooting

YORK COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - York County, SC (WLTX) - The K-9 involved in a law enforcement shooting in York County last week is "doing fine."

The York County Sheriff's Office tweeted a video of Sgt. Randy Clinton's K-9, Gabby, having some fun while playing outside Wednesday.

VIDEO: Sgt Clinton’s K9 ‘Gabby’ is doing fine & enjoyed some play time today. Far cry from reports from outside sources of her supposed retirement. Gabby is ready to get to work. pic.twitter.com/yMJTBahsJW — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) January 23, 2018

The tweet states that K-9 is "ready to get to work," despite reports that reports that she may retire.

