York County Officer Dies at Hospital After Being Shot by Suspect

Detective Michael R. Doty (Photo: York County Sheriff's Office)

York County, SC (WLTX) - A detective injured in the line-of-duty during a shooting incident Tuesday has passed away, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

Detective Michael R. Doty was shot responding to a domestic violence incident at 1475 South Parham Road on January 16. Sheriff Kevin Tolson confirmed that Doty had died at the hospital late Wednesday.

"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson announces the passing of Detective Michael R. Doty."

Doty began working with the York County Sheriff's Office on May 22, 2006. He was also an investigator with the York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, Law Enforcement Officer Narcan Program Coordinator for the Sheriff's Office, member of the YCSO SWAT Entry Team and an associate advisor for the York County Explorer Post 1786.

The detective's death may mean a murder charge and capital offense for the suspect, 47-year-old Christian McCall, according to a statement. McCall has already been charged with possession of a firearm during a violent crime and criminal domestic violence.

McCall was allegedly “actively assaulting a female at the home” when they received the 911 call.

Three other officers, Sergeant Randy Clinton, Sergeant Buddy Brown and Officer Kyle Cummings, were shot during the incident.

Sheriff Tolson asks citizens to keep the Doty family and the York County Sheriff's Office in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Funeral arrangement are expected in the coming days.

