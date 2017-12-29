WLTX
12-Year-Old Cayce Boy Transported to Hospital with Gunshot Wound, Police Say

wltx 4:30 PM. EST December 29, 2017

CAYCE, SC (WLTX) - A 12-year-old Cayce boy was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound Friday afternoon, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety. 

Police say they responded to a call about a possible gunshot victim in the Hunters Mill subdivision at 1:13 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, police say they found a 12-year-old boy a gunshot wound, possibly self-inflicted, who was immediately transported to an area hospital.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is taking the lead on the investigation, according to a spokesperson for the City of Cayce.

