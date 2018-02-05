Zaxby's Won't Be Coming to Columbia Five Points

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A new Zaxby's restaurant won't be coming to Columbia's Five Points after all.

Franchise owners Jim and Britt Poston tell News19 they are pulling out of a plan that would have opened a location in the former Harper's Restaurant at the corner of Devine and Harden Streets.

The property is the largest in Five Points, and is consider a prime spot for any developer.

"This location is no longer viable for us," Britt Poston said.

Last November Poston's company, Back Forty Holdings, applied for a special zoning exemption from the city to put a restaurant in Five Points that had a drive through. In December, that request was granted.

But the Five Points Association opposed the plan, saying it would affect the character of one of the city's most popular entertainment districts to have a drive-through. Poston and his brother argued they'd be a good fit, and had no problems at the other 19 locations they operate in the state.

"We see ourselves as a great corporate sponsor," Britt Poston said.

Poston said he and his brother with Five Points the best as they look for another tenant to fill the property.

"It's time for us to shift gears and look at another location in Columbia," Britt Poston said.

"We are grateful to Zaxby’s for reconsidering their new location in Five Points, since their concept had a drive-thru," The Five Points Association said in a statement. "The association hopes to work with the property owners to find a use for the space that fits with Five Points’ existing fabric and character, as contemplated by the zoning plan in place."

