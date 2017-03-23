(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)-- A new restaurant is about to open up in Northeast Columbia.

Zoes Kitchen is opening a new location on 10296 Two Notch Road near the Village of Sandhill on Thursday, March 30.

To celebrate, the restaurant is giving away Zoës for a Year and 1,000 entrées. Simply sign up and share for a chance to receive this goodness: To Register Click Here.

The first 500 people to sign up will be emailed two entrées on Zoes on opening day, and the person who refers the most friends to enter through their post will be awarded Zoës for a year.

