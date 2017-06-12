Long John Silver's Testing Deep Fried Twinkies

Long John Silver's

ST. LOUIS - Twinkie lovers, rejoice!

St. Louis is one of two markets to try Long John Silver’s new Hostess Deep Fried Twinkie.

On June 21, Long John Silver’s will offer a free Deep Fried Twinkie to each guest. It will also be included as a free dessert with the new Fisherman’s Feast.

The Deep Fried Twinkie features a lightly battered and fried golden sponge cake, filled with fluffy, sweet vanilla cream. It will cost 99 cents.

The sweet treat will be available until July 23 at participating locations in St. Louis and Pittsburgh.

