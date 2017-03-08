Maine considers canine seat belt law

If you drive in Maine with your dog in the front seat, you could get a ticket. (Photo: WBTS)

Tail wagging, tongue out, feeling the breeze: for a dog, there may be no greater joy than riding in a car, with its head out of the window.

But in Maine, that could soon become a criminal act.

A proposed law, called "An Act Concerning the Transporting of Dogs in Passenger Vehicles," would require harnesses or tethers for dogs riding in moving vehicles.

Dogs would not be allowed to ride in the front seat area, or put their head out of the window of a moving car.

"I want safety for my animal, but by the same token I want them to have the freedom to stick their head out of the window," said Handy. "My dog loves the fresh air coming into his face."

Read More: http://bit.ly/2n5LkAm

Copyright 2017 WBTS