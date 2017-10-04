Cameron Franklin, photo submitted by Gaston County Police.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – Police arrested a man who was accused of taking photos of a minor inside a Chick-fil-A bathroom.

Officials tell NBC Charlotte 27-year-old Cameron Franklin placed an iPhone inside a bathroom at a Chick-fil-A located on Park Street in Belmont. Officials say Franklin took pictures of a male juvenile using the bathroom.

On Tuesday, Gaston County Police charged Franklin with two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of secret peeping.

Police say investigators seized a laptop computer from Franklin.

Anyone with information on Franklin is asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

© 2017 WCNC.COM