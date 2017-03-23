Man Armed with Hairbrush, Wearing Leopard Print Robe Holds up McDonald's

Gevondis Joseph, 29 Photo/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

GROVES, TX - A man armed with a hairbrush and wearing a leopard print robe attempted to rob a McDonald's in Groves, Texas, early Thursday morning.

Gevondis Demond Joseph, 29, was arrested by Groves Police officers and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, where he is being held on an aggravated robbery charge which is a first degree felony according to a post on the Groves Police Department Facebook page.

Officers were told that Joseph was armed with a handgun and was wearing a piece of black cloth over his face, the leopard print robe, orange Crocs and orange gloves according to the post.

When officers arrived at the McDonald's in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway they spotted Joseph fleeing the scene and after a brief foot chase he was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Cricket Wireless Store, the post said.

After Joseph was arrested officers discovered that his alleged handgun turned out to be a hairbrush that he held under his robe making it appear to be a weapon the post said.

