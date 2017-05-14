A Brookhaven apartment complex caught fire late Saturday night. IMAGES WXIA

BROOKHAVEN, Ga – Police have arrested a man who allegedly drove his car over fire hoses as DeKalb firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze late Saturday night.

Michael Zamorski was charged with DUI crossing a fire hose, according to a Brookhaven police spokesman. He was taken to the DeKalb County jail.

At least eight units were damaged at the Sanctuary at Oglethorpe Apartments on Oglethorpe Drive.

Crews were hindered by several vehicles driving over their water hoses as they tried to bring the blaze under control. DeKalb Fire Spokesman Captain Eric Jackson stressed the importance of keeping these lines clear during firefighting.



