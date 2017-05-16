Man arrested in beating death of infant son

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen Who Died Had Too Much Caffeine
-
SLED investigating Lexington Homicide
-
Family Makes Contact with Missing Woman
-
Body Found in Remote Area Identified as Missing Girl
-
Midlands Family Had Flood Insurance, But Their Home Is Still In Shambles
-
Parasite issue popping up with raw fish and sushi
-
The Drug Whisperer
-
How To Get Money Back From Gas Tax
-
Unusual Teachers Aide at Lake Carolina Elementary
-
Church Shooters Videos Being Shown
More Stories
-
Columbia City Council to Consider Dreher Sports…May 16, 2017, 11:14 p.m.
-
5 Dead in I-95 Crash, Including BabyMay 16, 2017, 10:07 p.m.
-
US House 5 Runoff 'Too Close to Call; Norman LeadsMay 16, 2017, 9:38 p.m.