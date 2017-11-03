Crime scene (Photo: AP)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Richland County deputies are investigating after two different crimes were committed at the same gas station Thursday night.

Investigators say everything unfolded at the at El Cheapo located on the 6900 block of Fairfield Road.

Just before 7:15 p.m., officials say a man shot at woman's car as she was leaving the gas station. She was not injured. According to investigators, this stems from an ongoing altercation between the suspect and victim.

The second incident happened just before 7:45 p.m. Deputies say the victim was leaving the gas station when he was attacked by man. They say the victim refused treatment from EMS despite suffering from severe injuries. We're told his injuries are not life threatening.

The Sheriff's Department says the incidents are not related.

If you have any information that can help deputies in either one of the cases, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

