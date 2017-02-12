Man dies after being pulled from his burning Greenville home

File (Photo: Associated Press)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - A 70-year-old Greenville man has died after he and his wife were pulled from their burning home.

Coroner Parks Evans tells local media outlets Walter John Holdsworth died Saturday afternoon at the Augusta Burn Center in Georgia.

Evans says Holdsworth and his wife were inside their home when it caught fire at around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Holdsworth and his wife were both flown to the burn center, and Evans says the husband died of burns and inhalation injuries.

The condition of Holdsworth's wife wasn't immediately available.

Evans says the fire appears to have been an accident, but fire officials and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office Arson Team are still investigating.

