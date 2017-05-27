Man doing yardwork dies after lawnmower falls into pond

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (AP) - A man is dead after authorities say the lawnmower he was riding slipped down a hill and into a pond.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said in a news release that the family of 68-year-old Michael Treadaway discovered his body floating the in pond at his Westminster home around 8 p.m. Friday.

Addis says Treadaway was using a zero-turn lawnmower when the mower headed down the hill.

The coroner says Treadaway likely had been in the pond at least two hours.

An autopsy has been ordered.

