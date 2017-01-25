Man Donates Home to the City of Camden

Jack Brantley donates estate to the city of Camden. (Photo: WLTX)

Camden, SC (WLTX) - Jack Brantley lives alongside Broad Street in Camden, in one of the first homes to be built in that area, dating back to 1805 and known as Aberdeen.

"This was just huge to me, but somehow I guess the good Lord just wanted me to have it," Brantley said.

Jack is a collector. Paintings, porcelain, china and even Santa Claus figurines dating back centuries line every corner, but he's giving it all up.

"All of this will be left in tact when I pass and everything goes to the city, so that they will hopefully have tours and parties and everything and enjoy it as much as I have," he said.

Brantley said he's not sick or dying, but just thinking ahead. He credits his catering company Aberdeen Catery and the work he's done for locals all the way to the former President and First Lady for making it all possible.

"We will do a wonderful job helping make Jack's dream come true," Katherine Richardson said.

Richardson is with the Camden Archives and Museum and is overseeing the project.

"People can come through and admire his collection and see what he has done through his life here and just admire the beautiful architecture of this house and the great history that it has here in Camden," she said.

"I'm just proud of where I live, proud of what I am able to do, proud that I'm still going strong at 81," Brantley said.

In return, Brantley received a key to the city. He'll continue adding to his collection and keeping up of the property until he's no longer able to do so.

