Man Exposed Himself to Child at Columbia Waffle House, Deputies Say

Robert Jay Lucas (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies have arrested a man who they say exposed himself to a mother and her child at a local restaurant.

Robert Jay Lucas, 56, is charged with indecent exposure.

Officers say on Sunday, they got a call that a man had exposed himself in the parking lot of the Waffle Hosue at 2345 Broad River Road. Officers say they found the man across the street from the restaurant panhandling for money.

Deputies say he exposed himself to the woman and child after causing a disturbance at the Waffle House.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says Lucas is a registered sex offender.

