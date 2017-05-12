Man Killed in I-26 Accident Identified

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - One person is dead after an early morning collision on Interstate 26.
According to state troopers, the single car crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on I-26 eastbound near the exit of Interstates I-26 and 126.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says the person killed is 32-year-old Bret Lee Antonucci of Columbia. Watts says Antonucci's car left the road and struck a tree.
The circumstances leading to the collision have not yet been determined.
