Man Killed in I-26 Accident Identified

(Photo: Ararat, Laura)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - One person is dead after an early morning collision on Interstate 26.

According to state troopers, the single car crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on I-26 eastbound near the exit of Interstates I-26 and 126.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says the person killed is 32-year-old Bret Lee Antonucci of Columbia. Watts says Antonucci's car left the road and struck a tree.

The circumstances leading to the collision have not yet been determined.

© 2017 WLTX-TV