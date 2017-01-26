Man who had 116 dogs in Chester County wants them back

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) - A Chester County man who had more than 100 dogs seized last year wants them back.

The Herald of Rock Hill reported that Jordan Johnson made the request Wednesday

Police found more than 30 dead dogs on Johnson's property last September. They seized 116 dogs with various illnesses. The county has spent more than $100,000 to care for them. Veterinarian Brent Gwinn testified one man cannot care for 116 doges. Gwinn said a team of four veterinarians could not take care of that many animals.

Johnson was convicted of 15 counts of animal cruelty Monday and placed on probation for 90 days. Prosecutor Candice Lively says many of the dogs have been placed in other homes.

A judge is considering whether Johnson has a legal right to the dogs.

