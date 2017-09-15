Man Wrecks Car, Pees in Custody

Columbia police have arrested a man who they say crashed a car in Five Points, then became disruptive after he was taken into custody.He's 32 year old John Mullins. Police say they pulled him over around 1:30 this morning after his car hit two unoccupied

wltx 6:12 PM. EDT September 15, 2017

