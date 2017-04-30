Man's Body Found at Bottom of South Carolina Waterfall

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

PICKENS, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say the body of a Georgia man has been found at the bottom of a waterfall in South Carolina.



Pickens County Deputy Coroner Gary Duncan says authorities found the body of 57-year-old Bryant Kevin Church of Kennesaw, Georgia, on Saturday at the bottom of a waterfall at Mill Creek Falls in Table Rock State Park.



Duncan says in a news release Sunday that Church and a friend got separated while they were hiking. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

© 2017 WLTX-TV