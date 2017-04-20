March for Science Teach-in and Rally on National Mall

An Indian child paints during an awareness event organised by the Aakalpan Artist Society commemorating Earth Day in Allahabad on April 22, 2013, which marks World Earth Day. (Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP, 2013 AFP)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Demonstrators are expected to gather on the National Mall for a March for Science teach-in and rally that will celebrate science as a ‘pillar of human freedom and prosperity’.

In collaboration with the Earth Day Network, the events are scheduled for April 22, 2017, at 8 a.m.

The goal of the march itself is to “highlight the valuable public service role science plays in society and policy and demonstrate deep public support for science,” according to the March for Science website.

The event is non-partisan and aims to service communities for a very long time, “long after today’s politicians have left office.”

Those interested in attending may gather in front of the Washington Monument. The teach-ins begin at 9 a.m. and the main stage rally beings at 10 a.m. The march will start at 2 p.m. and is scheduled to kick off at 15th Street and Constitution Avenue and head east to Third Street Northwest to Union Square.

To register for the D.C. March for Science, click here.

The March for Science will take place in more than 500 communities worldwide.

