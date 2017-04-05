Martin Wins Award, USA Today Rankings Released

(Photo: Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports)

On the heels of the first Final Four appearance in USC men's basketball history, head basketball coach Frank Martin has been named the winner of the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year award.

In the process of leading the Gamecocks to the East Regional Championship and a spot in the Final Four, Martin led USC to 26 wins, the most in a single season in program history. The NCAA appearance was also the first for the program since 2004 and the win over Marquette in Greenville snapped a 44-year losing streak in the Big Dance.

The Phelan award is named after Phelan, who led Mount St. Mary’s to the 1962 NCAA Division II championship and amassed 830 wins over his 49-year coaching career that ended in 2003.

USA Today Ranking Released

The USA Today Coaches Poll for both men and women's basketball has been released. The USC men finished sixth in the final ranking being UNC, Gonzaga, Oregon, Kansas and Kentucky.

Meanwhile, the national champion USC women's basketball team is the clear cut number one team in the country and finished in that position ahead of Mississippi State, UCONN, Stanford and Notre Dame.

© 2017 WLTX-TV