Massive Fire Causes Damage to Warehouse

Richland County, SC (WLTX)- An investigation is underway into what caused a warehouse fire late Tuesday night.
Columbia Fire and other emergency crews were called to the 1100 block of Sandy Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Once on the scene crews could see a warehouse on fire.
From this tweet sent by Columbia Fire you can see the warehouse is destroyed.
Fort Jackson and Kershaw County Fire Departments assisted in getting the fire under control.
No one was injured and no cause has been determined.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs