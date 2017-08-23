Massive Fire Causes Damage to Warehouse

Columbia Fire responds to fire at Warehouse (Photo: Columbia Fire)

Richland County, SC (WLTX)- An investigation is underway into what caused a warehouse fire late Tuesday night.

Columbia Fire and other emergency crews were called to the 1100 block of Sandy Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Once on the scene crews could see a warehouse on fire.

From this tweet sent by Columbia Fire you can see the warehouse is destroyed.

UPDATE:scene under control structure-75x75 workshop complete loss crews rapping up operations RC Fire Marshal investigating #scnews pic.twitter.com/wC7EBxxLWU — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) August 23, 2017

Fort Jackson and Kershaw County Fire Departments assisted in getting the fire under control.

No one was injured and no cause has been determined.

© 2017 WLTX-TV