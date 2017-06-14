Members of Congress take to Twitter to Announce They Are Safe

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: U.S. Capitol Police stand guard in front of the U.S. Capitol Building, on June 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. This morning House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and others were shot by a gunman during Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2017 Getty Images)

The nation's capital was rocked Wednesday morning as a shooter took to the field of a GOP Congressional baseball practice and opened fire.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is among the injured in the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C. Scalise was shot in the hip, is undergoing surgery and is in stable condition.

Texas Rep. Roger Williams says a member of his staff was also shot at the baseball practice, according to the Associated Press. Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown told members of the media that five people have been taken to local hospitals, including the suspect, but names are not being released yet,

I was on the field 20 yards away from the shooter. I am okay. Please join me in praying for @SteveScalise and the others who were injured. — Gary Palmer (@USRepGaryPalmer) June 14, 2017

I am on the team but left prior to the shooting to head to the office. I am unharmed. — Bill Johnson (@RepBillJohnson) June 14, 2017

My staff and I are safe. We are praying for Rep. Scalise, the staffer and the two Capitol police officers who were injured this morning. — Gregg Harper (@GreggHarper) June 14, 2017

I was not at the practice. My staff is safe. Please keep @SteveScalise, the staff, and Capitol Police who were there in your prayers. — Rep. Lloyd Smucker (@RepSmucker) June 14, 2017

My staff and I are safe. — David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) June 14, 2017

I was present at practice, as well as a member of my staff. Both of us are okay. — Mike Bishop (@RepMikeBishop) June 14, 2017

I was not there and my office is all safe and accounted for. — Susan W. Brooks (@SusanWBrooks) June 14, 2017

I appreciate all those who have reached out-I am fine. Thank you for your concern. #utpol — Rep. Mia Love (@RepMiaLove) June 14, 2017

(2/2) I was practicing at the time with the Democratic team in DC and am okay. -Joe — Senator Joe Donnelly (@SenDonnelly) June 14, 2017

My staff and I are all safe. Thinking of my colleagues, Capitol Police officers, & all involved in this horrific incident. — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) June 14, 2017

Thank you to all who have reached out – I am safe. Please keep Whip @SteveScalise, @CapitolPolice and all others involved in your prayers. — Rep. David Kustoff (@repdavidkustoff) June 14, 2017

I am safe. We continue to pray for my colleagues and their families. — Trent Kelly (@RepTrentKelly) June 14, 2017

I am safe and fine. Please pray for my colleagues and any staff and their families who were involved in this morning's shooting. — Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) June 14, 2017

