Michael Mantenuto, Star of Disney's 'Miracle,' is Dead at 35

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 2: Actor Michael Mantenuto arrives to the movie premiere of 'Miracle' at Grauman's Chinese Theater on February 2nd, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Rest in Peace, Michael Mantenuto.

The "Miracle" star died on Monday, April 24, of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a spokesperson for the King County Medical Examiner's office in Washington tells ET. Mantenuto was 35 years old.

His case is currently being investigated by the Des Moines, Washington, police.

Mantenuto had remained largely out of the spotlight after starring in the 2004 Disney film, in which he played fan-favorite Olympic hockey player Jack O'Callahan opposite Kurt Russell's Herb Brooks.

In real life, Mantenuto played college hockey for the University of Maine.

Mantenuto's other iMDB credits include the 2006 TV film "Dirtbags," alongside Melissa Joan Hart and "Laura Bell Bundy," and the Matthew McConaughey-starring 2008 movie, "Surfer, Dude."

According to TMZ, he went on to enlist in the U.S. Army and join the Special Forces.

Col. Guillaume "Will" Beaurpere, group commander of the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), wrote in a statement on the group's Facebook page, "Those of you that knew Mike will remember him for his passionate love for his family and his commitment to the health of the force."

Mantenuto is survived by his wife and two children.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

