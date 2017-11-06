MIdlands Pastor Talks Safety In Church
Unfortunately, an event like this isn't new to the Palmetto State ... just two years ago, nine people were killed at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. That led to measures being taken across the state, including safety in a place of worship.
wltx 11:11 PM. EST November 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico
-
Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone
-
After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above"
More Stories
-
Man Allegedly Killed by Family Remembered as Beloved…Nov. 6, 2017, 10:17 p.m.
-
Man Fell Asleep Before Crash that Killed SC Trooper,…Nov. 6, 2017, 10:27 p.m.
-
Election Day: What You Need to Know Before You Head…Nov. 6, 2017, 4:31 p.m.