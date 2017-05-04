Midlands to Observe National Day of Prayer

BETHLEHEM, WEST BANK - DECEMBER 24 (Photo: David Silverman/Getty Images, 2006 Getty Images)

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - Since 1952, the first Thursday in May is known as National Day of Prayer. Across the country and in the Midlands people will unite in prayer for country and community.

This year’s theme is “For Your Great Name’s Sake,” which is based on Daniel 9:19.

Here are some of the events happening in the Midlands:

Sumter Mayor's Prayer Breakfast - Marcus Lattimore will be the key speaker. It will be held at the Sumter County Civic Center, 700 W. Liberty Street. Breakfast starts at 6:45 a.m. and the program will start at 7:30 a.m. Tickets are $12 at the door.

- Marcus Lattimore will be the key speaker. It will be held at the Sumter County Civic Center, 700 W. Liberty Street. Breakfast starts at 6:45 a.m. and the program will start at 7:30 a.m. Tickets are $12 at the door. State House - Governor McMaster will participate in the National Day of Prayer at the State House at noon.

Governor McMaster will participate in the National Day of Prayer at the State House at noon. Lee County Day of Prayer - Hosted by Tabernacle of Champions, the observance will be held at the Lee County Courthouse at noon.

- Hosted by Tabernacle of Champions, the observance will be held at the Lee County Courthouse at noon. Chapin Day of Prayer - Hosted by the Chapin Ministerial Association, this annual observance will be held at the Community Room at 157 NW Columbia Avenue in Chapin from noon to 1 p.m.

Hosted by the Chapin Ministerial Association, this annual observance will be held at the Community Room at 157 NW Columbia Avenue in Chapin from noon to 1 p.m. Bible Way Church - The Bible Way Church of Atlas Road and its Military Support Ministry will host its annual National Day of Prayer service, praying for the nation and all areas of the military at 6 p.m.

- The Bible Way Church of Atlas Road and its Military Support Ministry will host its annual National Day of Prayer service, praying for the nation and all areas of the military at 6 p.m. Pelion Baptist Church - Worship and prayer service from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

© 2017 WLTX-TV