140 soldiers say goodbye to their families (Photo: WLTX)

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - 140 soldiers took on the hard assignment of saying goodbye to their families on Sunday as the South Carolina National Guard conducted their deployment ceremony in front of their friends and family.

"They're getting ready to go and be a part of history," said Major General Bob Livingston, the adjutant general for South Carolina.

The 742 Support Maintenance Company is deploying to support maintenance operations with the 16th Sustainment Brigade and U.S. Army Europe.

"They're getting ready to go be part of the Atlantic Resolve, showing our European partners that we are there for them," Major General Livingston said.

That didn't make it much easier for the families to see them go.

"We're kinda sad right now," said Juanita Orr, mother of Staff Sergeant Laquan Orr. "He'll be missing his son's first birthday. But he has to do his job."

"[We're] excited because it's a good opportunity, but of course we're going to miss him while he's gone," said Barbara Allen, mother of Private First Class Zachary Jones.

"We just have to keep them in prayer," said Paulette Stevens, mother-in-law of Staff Sergeant Ronald Turner.

After a tearful goodbye, the soldiers boarded the plane.

"South Carolina is having effect throughout the world, and this company, the 742nd, is going out to do the same thing," Major General Livingston said.

