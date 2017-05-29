Family Leaves Flowers, Prays at Columbia's Memorial Park

Chris, Joseph and John Castellano spend their Memorial Day at Columbia's Memorial Park. (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - For over a decade, Chris Castellano and her two sons, Joseph and John, have spent Memorial Day with a walk through Columbia's Memorial Park.

"We always start with flowers and we leave a flower on each monument," Chris said.

17-year-old Joseph said that it's a simple tradition.



"Every year we come and we just place the flowers on each memorial talk about it and show some respect for the military," he said.



The three reflect, pray and say thank you for men like James H. Edge from Horry County who fought and died in Vietnam, Douglas Moore who was killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor and others whose families they may never know. At 15 years old John said even though that's true there's still a connection.



"It's just all respect because these people put their lives on the line to make sure that we're free and they just sacrificed themselves for us, so it's just a ton of respect for all of them," he said.



"They make the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country," said Joseph.



Of all the traditions this family will make, Chris said this is the one that she wants her two boys to never forget.



"The one thing as a parent that I want to pass to my children is that they just need to understand the sacrifice that is made, that freedom is not free," she said.

Chris said that his father served in Korea. The three said they plan on continuing their tradition next year.

