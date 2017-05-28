Local Cruise Honors World War II Flight Crew

Leesville, SC (WLTX) - The Spirit of Lake Murray held a cruise Sunday afternoon in honor of Memorial Day and the Doolittle Raiders.

It was the flight crew from the 1940s that held the first air strike over Japan after the Pearl Harbor bombing in 1941. The air strike is credited by others to give the United States a major moral boost heading further into the war.

Owner of the Spirit of Lake Murray, Ken Colton, believes it was important to have this cruise.

"We've been emphasizing the history cruise this year because of the seventy fifth anniversary of the Doolittle Raiders," said Colton. "Anywhere they could have had it and this was a top secret mission and they chose Lake Murray which really baffles many of us who are historians and military history people."

Colonel Jimmy Doolittle led a squad in the air strike thus how the crew got their name. One particular area that is referenced where they trained at Lake Murray was bomb island. That's a fact not all veterans knew like Jerome Rouse who served with the Air Force from 1973 to 1980.

"I've been fishing this lake for a few months now and I always fish around these same islands that the captain has shown us but I never had an idea that it was involved with the Raiders," said Rouse.

Another veteran on the cruise, Linton Phillips, served in World War II in the South Pacific for the Navy. Phillips knows that the flight crew was a big deal when he was young.

"I remember the Doolittle Raiders because I was sixteen at the time," said Phillips. "You knew they were heroes whether you were old enough to know what was going on or not."

Colton believes it's only fitting to honor the Doolittle Raiders and veterans this weekend for their service.

"We do history cruises to make sure that we don't lose the heritage that was started here at Lake Murray and so many people made our freedom possible and this is a weekend that we honor them. Memorial Day is when we honor them and their sacrifice and I think this is a great way to do it," said Colton.

Back in 2005, a B-25 plane was recovered from Lake Murray. The Doolittle Raiders air strike took place in Japan in April of 1942.

