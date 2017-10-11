Two Ft. Jackson Soldiers Still Hospitalized After Accident

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Palmetto Health says only two of the injured Ft. Jackson soldiers who were brought to their hospital remain in the facility for treatment.

Pvt. Emmett Foreman and Pvt. Hannah New are both still there, hospital officials confirmed late Wednesday. Foreman is in serious condition, while New is in fair condition.

The hospital says earlier in the day Pvt. Benjamin Key was released.

Last Friday, a military vehicle struck a group of soldiers who were in a military formation. Two soldiers--Pvt. Ethan Shrader of Tennessee and Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft of Ohio--were killed. Six others received injuries.

The military is still investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

