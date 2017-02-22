Millennials: Rise of the 'Nones'

Studies show that more and more millennials, which is anyone born between 1980-2000 are defining themselves as “nones.” (Photo: WLTX)

A none is a person who says they have no religious affiliation.

"Growing up my grandfather was a pastor. My father and mother were both heavily involved in the church, but as I got older, and devised my own path through life I realized that I'm not really religious anymore," 25-year-old Duke Deblin admitted.



"I'm fascinated by religion but I would describe myself as an atheist. I don't believe in any of it. I don't believe in the merits or the ethics of any real religions,” University of South Carolina Senior Brandon Knapp explained I don't think that they are healthy or positive in the grand scheme of things. I think they're negative."



"Jesus Christ died for our sins, so I'm just trying to like get closer with my relationship with Him and stuff like trying to follow the rules, read the Bible whenever I can," USC Freshman Kasey Moffett said.

Just like most of us, millennials on USC's campus have their own views of religion.

"Over the last decade a lot of demographers and sociologists have noted that among 20 somethings and younger there's been a greater percentage than ever of any generation who claim to have no religion," Christian Leader and Director for the Center of Apologetics and Christian Worldview at North Greenville University explained.

"They may or may not believe in some idea of God, but whereas for 200 years roughly three to four percent of Americans have identified as not being religious,” the Christian leader said. “Among the millennials and younger it's over 20 percent."



"I am surprised but not at the same time because a lot of people have a different view on what it actually is they feel that their not maybe good enough or like they sin a lot so it's not a thing or they're just not educated about it,” Moffett said. “So it's really important for us to like go out and live our lives like Christians should so they see what it's all about."



Some millennials say it's the technology world we live in.



"Technology has made information so available and it's so easy to see through what essentially um many people who think like I do they would say it's easy to see through lies," Knapp said.



"Nowadays it's sort of you know pick whatever you want kind of deal,” USC Senior Robert McCachern said.



McFarland said the changes comes down to a few different things including someone’s upbringing.



“In previous generations there was a cultural pressure to go to church, to conform and this generation just doesn't have that, there's not any cultural guilt for not going to church,” McFarland said. “With the rise of the internet and so many blog sites that can be skeptical and have all sorts of objections to God and Christianity.”

Although the views are changing, McFarland believes religion is needed.



“I think many many of a millennial is surprised to find out is that the worship experience and the relationship we can have with God is exactly what the human heart is longing for,” the Christian leader said. “It takes friendship and love and consistency and that building of trust, honesty, respect to make people thirsty and to help a very unchurched generation to feel comfortable."



McFarland has written several books about young people leaving the faith.

