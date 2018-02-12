Missing Child Alert Issued for Florida Teen Last Seen Saturday

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police hope you can help them find a missing Florida teen who needs medication.

A Missing Child Alert went out for 14-year-old Faith Gabrielle Smith of Escambia County, who was last seen on Saturday. She was with William Scott Robinson, 26.

They were both seen together in Pensacola in a 4-door white 2017 Nissan Altima with Florida license plate HVQT94. The pair may be headed for Texas.

Faith has a medical condition and may be in need of medicine.

If you have any information on where they may be, you’re asked to call 911.

