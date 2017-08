Heidi Lara (Photo: Cayce DPS)

Cayce, SC (WLTX)- The search for a missing teenager is over.

Heidi Lara was reported missing after her family says she did not come home from school on Wednesday, August 23, 2017.

The City of Cayce tweeted overnight 16 year-old Heidi Lara has been found.

No word on her whereabouts.

