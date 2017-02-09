Mom describes 'terror' with child at drive-thru window
Surveillance video from outside a McDonald's drive-through window showed Jessica Wilson rush from a car to try to hand her 2-year-old daughter to an employee of the restaurant while Levenski Crossty tried to get them back into the car. Provided
KENS 11:28 AM. EST February 09, 2017
