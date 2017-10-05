Mom Scared Over Attempted Kidnapping
Irmo Police need your help finding an attempted kidnapping suspect... The department released these sketches earlier today... Police say there have been two incidents in the last week involving a woman in a red car asking young boys to get in.
wltx 6:07 PM. EDT October 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico
-
Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone
-
After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above"
More Stories
-
Sketches Released of Attempted Child Kidnapping…Oct. 5, 2017, 3:27 p.m.
-
8PM Update: Tropical Storm Nate's Track Shifts Further WestOct. 4, 2017, 8:45 a.m.
-
Title Max Store Damaged in Flood Sold to DeveloperOct. 5, 2017, 7:09 p.m.