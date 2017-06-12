Money Monday: 3 Money Steps Before Buying Your Next Car

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Finding the right car for you and your budget can be a tough task. We're on your side with a couple of money tips to help make the car buying process run a little smoother.

Here are 3 things you need to do before you buy your next car:

Do Your Pricing Homework - Check out True Car, Kelley Blue Book and Craigslist to get the car's current market value. When you know the market value, it's easier to walk away from bad deals/numbers that don't work for your budget

Create Your Monthly Number - Know how much you can spend monthly on a car note + car insurance. Your gas costs may go up too. Don't get sold on dealership add-ons that inflate your cost.

Grab your pre-qual financing - If you're not in the position to buy the used car all cash, talk to your local federal credit union and online bank. The dealer may offer you financing, but if it doesn't beat your financing, don't worry about using it. Negotiate your pricing and enjoy your new ride.

