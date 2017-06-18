Money Monday: Summer Savings For You and Your Family

An Israeli surfer walks on the beach in the Israeli Israeli coastal city of Netanya, north of Tel Aviv, as the sun sets over the Mediterranean Sea, on June 30, 2014. (Photo: JACK GUEZ, AFP/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- School's out and vacation is on everyone's mind. Summer officially starts this week which means rising energy costs, summer camp registration for the kids, and yard work maintenance.

Here are a few ways to save on summer spending:

Grow Your Own Food - This is a great time to grow a green thumb. Tomato seeds and pepper plants can be found for as little as $1. You'll see a return on your investment in the first harvest.

- This is a great time to grow a green thumb. Tomato seeds and pepper plants can be found for as little as $1. You'll see a return on your investment in the first harvest. Perform a Home Energy Audit - Set some time aside to check your house for cracks near the door or window seal, the type of light bulbs you use, and your shower heads in the house. Most cracks and seals are inexpensive to fix with potentially large pay offs.

- Set some time aside to check your house for cracks near the door or window seal, the type of light bulbs you use, and your shower heads in the house. Most cracks and seals are inexpensive to fix with potentially large pay offs. Pay Someone To Maintain The Yard - This tip is to help you save more time and time is priceless. Have a local teen with a budding landscape business take care of your lawn maintenance this summer.

