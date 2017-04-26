More Support for Groups Helping those Living with HIV/AIDS

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- The Community Health Assistance Team is hosting a Mardi Gras themed event to help people in the Midland living with HIV/AIDS. The event is Saturday, April 29th from 4 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. at 2301 Lorick Avenue in Columbia.
The event will feature live music by Ray Charles and the Raylettes, a full buffet meal and dessert bar.
For more information on tickets visit here.
