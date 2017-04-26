WLTX
More Support for Groups Helping those Living with HIV/AIDS

Juliette Green joins Deon Guillory to talk about how you can attend a gala that will benefit HIV/AIDS in our community.

Roshanda Pratt, wltx 8:02 AM. EDT April 26, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- The Community Health Assistance Team is hosting a Mardi Gras themed event to help people in the Midland living with HIV/AIDS. The event is Saturday, April 29th from 4 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. at 2301 Lorick Avenue in Columbia.

The event will feature live music by Ray Charles and the Raylettes, a full buffet meal and dessert bar.

For more information on tickets visit here.

 

