More Support for Groups Helping those Living with HIV/AIDS

Lots of fun, live music like 'Ray Charles' and food at Chat's Mardi Gras event. (Photo: Community Health Assistance Team)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- The Community Health Assistance Team is hosting a Mardi Gras themed event to help people in the Midland living with HIV/AIDS. The event is Saturday, April 29th from 4 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. at 2301 Lorick Avenue in Columbia.

The event will feature live music by Ray Charles and the Raylettes, a full buffet meal and dessert bar.

