Morning Deadly Crash Shuts Down Lexington County Road

Swansea, Lexington County (WLTX)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is reporting a fatal accident in Lexington County.

Emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Saint Matthews Road in Swansea for a collision after 7 a.m. Friday.

According to crews on the scene a medical helicopter had to be called in.

Saint Matthews road in Swansea, according to the county of Lexington's twitter page is closed until further notice.

