Mother Cited After Abandoning Infant with Stranger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A mother is accused of abandoning an infant.

Officers say they responded to a call for service after a woman left her infant with a man Thursday night.

The man told police he had met a woman with her infant around 9 p.m. Thursday while she was walking through the Lakewood Manor complex on Watson Drive. Police say the woman, later identified as 29-year-old Ya'kesha Patterson, asked him to watch the baby and then never returned.

CMPD said Paterson later came forward. She is charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Infant remains in child custody, CMPD tweeted.

