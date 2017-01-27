Mother in Missing SC Child Case Arrested, Charged with Neglect

Heather Knight

The mother of Devon Burton, the 2-year-old who was reported missing Friday morning, leading to a massive search, was arrested Friday and charged with unlawful neglect of child or helpless person.

Heather Knight was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Friday.

The child was found safe in his eastern Anderson neighborhood, just blocks from his home in the 200 block of Bailey Street.

The circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the 2-year-old Anderson boy are still not clear.

He was reported missing at 5:30 a.m., and was found safe shortly before noon a few blocks from his home.

The boy was found in good shape and did not appear to have been out in the cold all night, Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said.

Investigators are trying to determine if Devon was dropped off near where he was found, on Hudgens Street near Farmer Street, or wandered away from the home where he, his mother and grandfather had moved in about a week ago.

Around two dozen Anderson police officers, along with others from the Anderson Fire Department, volunteer search and rescue teams and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, spent hours combing the neighborhood and surrounding area. They used helicopters, drones, search dogs, horses and all-terrain vehicles.

Officers were worried about how a toddler would be able to handle the steep gullies and swampy areas adjacent to the neighborhood and they were even more concerned about temperatures that approached freezing overnight.

So it was a big relief when Devon was found, said Lt. David Creamer of the Anderson Police Department.

“Police officers, more than anything else we do not like to see harm come to children.They’re an innocent part of society and we deal with the worst case scenarios too much,” he said. “Finding Devon was the best case scenario.”

Frances Wallace and some of her relatives, who have lived on Hudgens Street for decades, said they saw the boy in the street shortly before noon and called out to him, but he shuffled in the other direction before climbing into a car parked in a driveway on Hudgens Street.

“I don’t know where he come from but he didn’t go by our door — we were sitting right there,” Wallace said. “He was so cute. He had a pair of little pajamas with his feet in them and he was just a beautiful little boy.”

They called 911 and officers quickly found Devon.

The owner of the car, who declined to give his name, said he had gotten home from work about 1 a.m. and thought he had locked his car.

Went missing

The boy’s grandfather, Bobby Foster, said he was asleep when Devon went missing and he woke up when his daughter — Devon’s mother, Heather Knight — asked if he’d seen Devon.

Knight told investigators that she had gone to a store around 3:30 a.m. to get cigarettes and her father was asleep at the home. Knight reported the boy missing around 5:30 a.m.

The house has deadbolts that are near the top of the door on the front and Foster said the same kind of high deadbolts are on the back door. He said Knight told him she locked the deadbolts and there was no way Devon would have been able to reach up to them.

Shortly after Devon was reported missing, his biological father, Randolph Burton, spoke to police in Gray Court, in Laurens County, where he was at the time. Anderson police officers later asked for help finding Randolph Burton to ask him follow-up questions. Creamer said that as of Friday afternoon, he didn't know if Randolph Burton had been found.

Investigators were at AnMed Health Medical Center with Devon and were also interviewing Devon’s mother as of Friday afternoon.

No one has been charged but investigators are looking at whether the boy was dropped off or whether he was able to walk out of the home on his own.

The Anderson Independent Mail