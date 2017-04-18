Mountain Lion Snatches Pet Dog from California Home

A Northern California family is mourning the loss of their dog after authorities say a mountain lion came into their home and snatched the 15-lb. Portuguese Podengo from a bedroom.

The Mercury News reports a woman and her child had been sleeping in their Pescadero home with the dog at the foot of the bed early Monday when the dog started barking aggressively.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office says the woman reported seeing the shadow of an animal enter the room, take the small dog and leave.

She then called 911.

Deputies arrived to find paw prints like a mountain lion in the area and notified wildlife officials.

Authorities called the incident "very rare."

There have been no additional sightings of the mountain lion or the dog.

