Citizen Nabs One Burglary Suspect, K-9 Gets The Other

Orangeburg,SC (WLTX) Two burglary suspects are in custody in Orangeburg thanks to multiple law enforcement agencies--and the help of a citizen.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced late Friday the combined fast action and pursuit of both law enforcement and Orangeburg County citizens resulted in the apprehension of two burglary suspects.

"These individuals are charged at this point with breaking into a citizen's home and we're looking into any possible connection with other burglaries in the Creekmore area," the sheriff said.

Raekwon Maple, 20, of Cordova, and also Antonio Summers, 20, of Orangeburg, were charged with one count each of second-degree burglary and possession of stolen goods.

Ravenell said that around 1 p.m. a concerned citizen called saying two males had just fled from a Slaughter Drive residence after having watch them break in.



Meantime, while OCSO deputies were on their way to the residential area, the burglars were observed by the motorist to flee the home when the home alarm system went off.

Orangeburg sheriff K9 units were put on the ground and began tracking the subjects, who had fled on foot. Summers was taken into custody first by tracking K9s.

As the Orangeburg man was being secured, a concerned citizen called law enforcement saying he had the second subject held at gunpoint after spotting him hiding in a field.

One of the males was discovered to have in his possession a high dollar watch reported stolen in another burglary that happened earlier this week.

In that instance, a Forest Drive home owner called her boyfriend after returning home and discovering a door had been broken. As her boyfriend arrived home, the couple heard a noise inside the residence before a suspect fled out of the front door.

The boyfriend, who has a concealed weapons permit, told law enforcement he fired two rounds at the fleeing suspects before they made good their escape. That couple reported watches, jewelry, cash, and a substantial amount of change stolen.

The Department of Natural Resources assisted in the hour long search for the suspects.

Maple was out on bond for multiple charges prior to Friday's break in.

The two men could be facing more charges as the ongoing investigation continues, Ravenell said.

"This was perfect cooperation between law enforcement and the concerned community," he said. "When the entire community is against you, you don't stand a chance at criminal activity."

