Muschamp Addresses No Handshake At Coin Toss

COLUMBIA, SC - Sunday night during his weekly teleconference South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp addressed the situation during the coin toss of USC's game against Kentucky on Saturday night.

Reportedly South Carolina's captains (Deebo Samuel, DJ Wonnum, Hayden Hurst, DJ Smith) did not shake hands with the Kentucky captains (Stephen Johnson, Courtney Love, Mike Edwards, Nick Haynes) at the coin toss.

Former Gamecock Langston Moore, who is a radio sideline reporter tweeted that USC's captains did not refuse to shake hands. In fact there was trash talking from the Kentucky players before the coin toss which prompted no hand shakes happening.

Muschamp said he was not on the field during the coin toss and found out about the incident Sunday morning. He immediately called Kentucky's Mark Stoops to apologize for any "ill will" there may be. They talked, they are on the same page and have moved on.

"I addressed it with our football team. We're always going to have class and display sportsmanship in everything we do and represent the University of South Carolina in a first class manner."

Muschamp also added, "at the end of the day shake a guy's hand regardless of what happens."

