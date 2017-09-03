$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Houston

Someone is Houston just went from worrying about the dire implications of Hurricane Harvey to celebrating winning $1 million.

According to the Texas Lottery, a $1 million Powerball ticket from Saturday night's drawing was sold in Houston.

Here is some good news to share! A $1 million winning ticket for Saturday night's #Powerball drawing was sold in #Houston! #TexasLottery pic.twitter.com/gs8gRjuYkN — Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) September 3, 2017

No word yet on who it was that won, but Houston needed some good news after the last couple of weeks. So this is great to hear.

